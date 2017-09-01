Steady Hiring Without Wage Gains Deepens Puzzle for Fed

An extended a run of modest labor market gains this year has produced little acceleration in wage growth or inflation, underscoring a puzzle that complicates Federal Reserve policy decisions looming in the months ahead.

Analysis: Jobs Report Won't Alter Immediate Fed Plans, but Doesn't Solve Inflation Puzzle

A solid if slightly weaker hiring report for August is unlikely to change the Federal Reserve's plans to initiate the slow runoff of its $4.5 trillion portfolio of bonds and other assets. But the internals of the report could magnify the debate over how aggressively the central bank should move forward with rate increases.

Nasdaq Composite Posts Biggest Weekly Gain of the Year

The Nasdaq Composite rose to its biggest weekly gain of the year, boosted by signs of strength in the U.S. economy and a rise in biotechnology companies.

New York Fed's Dudley Investigated, Cleared Over Wells Fargo Disclosure

New York Fed President William Dudley was investigated this year for failing to disclose a relative's employment at Wells Fargo and was cleared of any wrongdoing, the regional Fed bank said Friday.

U.S. Factory-Sector Activity Hits Six-Year High

U.S. factory-sector activity rose sharply in August to the highest level since April 2011.

Oil Edges Up As Refiners Plan Restarts

Oil prices reversed losses on Friday as some refineries detailed plans to restart operations in the coming days, relieving some of the pressure on crude.

Senate Push on Bipartisan Health Proposal Signals Deeper Rift Between GOP, Trump

A number of Senate Republicans are gathering behind a bipartisan push to shore up the Affordable Care Act, reflecting a growing divide between President Donald Trump and many GOP senators.

U.S. Consumer Sentiment Rose in August

A measure of U.S. consumer sentiment rose in August, a positive sign for household spending heading into the fall.

U.S. Construction Spending Fell Again in July

Total U.S. construction spending decreased 0.6% from June to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1.212 trillion, the lowest overall level since last October, the Commerce Department said. Economists surveyed had expected a 0.6% increase in July.

Brazil GDP Rises in Second Quarter

Brazil's economy posted a second consecutive quarter of growth on the back of a rebound in consumer spending, reinforcing hopes for a recovery from the recession.

September 01, 2017 17:15 ET (21:15 GMT)