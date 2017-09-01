Oil Edges Up As Refiners Plan Restarts

Continue Reading Below

Oil prices reversed losses on Friday as some refineries detailed plans to restart operations in the coming days, relieving some of the pressure on crude.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Unchanged, But Harvey's Impact Is Unknown

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. was unchanged in the past week at 759, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes Inc. However, because of Harvey, the firm was unable to verify changes at about 87 rigs across 47 counties in Texas.

Banks Again Lower Oil-Price Expectations

Banks have cut their forecasts on oil prices for a fourth consecutive month as their analysts brace for further supply when OPEC's agreement to cap output ends next year.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Report Shows Hazard Posed by Damaged Chemical Plant

More than one million people live within the path of airborne danger in a worst-case scenario release of a chemical stored at Arkema's Houston-area plant, according to a company risk-management plan filed to the federal government in 2014.

Port Houston Container Terminals to Resume Operations Friday

The Port of Houston is reopening to ships Friday, a week after closing in advance of Hurricane Harvey.

As Harvey Wreaks Havoc, European Refiners Set to Benefit

As Tropical Storm Harvey continues to run roughshod over U.S. refineries, threatening fuel shortages across America, gasoline producers in Europe are sizing up a potential windfall.

U.S. to Block Potential Russian Move Into American Energy

The Trump administration is worried that Russia state-owned oil giant Rosneft could gain control of critical U.S. energy assets owned by Venezuela's Citgo.

Georgia Power Wants to Press Ahead With Nuclear Plant Despite Rising Costs

Georgia Power told state regulators it wants to continue the Vogtle nuclear power plant expansion in spite of sharply higher estimates of the cost to complete the project.

Danish Energy Company Is Turning the Page on Oil and Gas

A company whose name stands for Danish Oil and Natural Gas is getting out of both businesses, part of a broader plan to cut its exposure to fossil fuels and produce energy primarily from renewable sources.

Nuclear Watchdog Certifies Iran's Compliance

The U.N. nuclear-watchdog agency's finding is likely to put it at odds with the Trump administration.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 01, 2017 16:15 ET (20:15 GMT)