Report Shows Hazard Posed by Damaged Chemical Plant

Continue Reading Below

More than one million people live within the path of airborne danger in a worst-case scenario release of a chemical stored at Arkema's Houston-area plant, according to a company risk-management plan filed to the federal government in 2014.

Port Houston Container Terminals to Resume Operations Friday

The Port of Houston is reopening to ships Friday, a week after closing in advance of Hurricane Harvey.

Gasoline Prices Jump in Harvey's Wake

Fuel prices at the pump hit a two-year high after the owner of the largest pipeline in the U.S. reported that shipments are being sharply curtailed.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Oil Edges Up, Gasoline Surges

Gasoline futures soared Thursday after the largest fuel conduit in the U.S. reported that shipments are being sharply curtailed because in the wake of Harvey, and ahead of the expiration of the September contract.

As Harvey Wreaks Havoc, European Refiners Set to Benefit

As Tropical Storm Harvey continues to run roughshod over U.S. refineries, threatening fuel shortages across America, gasoline producers in Europe are sizing up a potential windfall.

U.S. to Block Potential Russian Move Into American Energy

The Trump administration is worried that Russia state-owned oil giant Rosneft could gain control of critical U.S. energy assets owned by Venezuela's Citgo.

Georgia Power Wants to Press Ahead With Nuclear Plant Despite Rising Costs

Georgia Power told state regulators it wants to continue the Vogtle nuclear power plant expansion in spite of sharply higher estimates of the cost to complete the project.

Danish Energy Company Is Turning the Page on Oil and Gas

A company whose name stands for Danish Oil and Natural Gas is getting out of both businesses, part of a broader plan to cut its exposure to fossil fuels and produce energy primarily from renewable sources.

Natural Gas Prices Settle Higher, Capping Best Month Since March

Natural gas prices settled higher after government data showed that the glut of gas in storage is nearly gone.

Nuclear Watchdog Certifies Iran's Compliance

The U.N. nuclear-watchdog agency's finding is likely to put it at odds with the Trump administration.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 01, 2017 00:15 ET (04:15 GMT)