August Proves Mixed Month for Auto Makers

U.S. auto sales continued to struggle in August amid mounting signs that American car buyers have become increasingly fickle.

Apple Shifts Leadership of Siri Amid Rising Competition

Apple has shifted oversight of its Siri voice-assistant team to Craig Federighi, putting the product in the hands of the technology giant's top software engineer as it contends with rising competition from rivals such as Alphabet and Amazon.com.

Amazon Bulks Up to Defend Alexa's Lead

Amazon is pouring more resources into Alexa to try to maintain its edge as competition heats up among artificial-intelligence assistants.

Backers of Blocked Chip Deal Make Appeal Directly to Trump

The backers of a deal for a Chinese government-funded entity to buy an American chipmaker are asking President Donald Trump to approve the takeover against the recommendation of other top U.S. officials.

Hedge Fund Winton's Investment Chief Quits to Launch New Firm

The chief investment officer at Winton Group, one of the world's largest hedge funds, has quit to set up his own firm.

Questions Remain as Dow and DuPont Become DowDuPont

Dow Chemical and DuPont completed their merger and the combined company debuted on the NYSE.

Package-Delivery Companies Hiring Staff, Gear Up Before Holiday Season

Package-delivery firms are shoring up their staffing in big numbers as they prepare for a holiday season likely to see another surge in online sales.

China's Legend Holdings Makes European Push With BIL Deal

Legend Holdings made one of China's biggest forays yet into European banking with an agreement Friday to buy Banque Internationale à Luxembourg SA from its Qatari owners and turn it into an international banking brand.

Brazil Judge Bars JBS's Batista Brothers From Key Shareholder Vote

JBS CEO Wesley Batista faces an increased risk of losing his job after a court ruled he and his brother can't vote their shares at the Brazilian meatpacker's shareholder meeting.

Volkswagen Aims to More Than Double U.S. Market Share

The world's largest auto maker by volume plans to increase the number of SUVs in its lineup as it struggles to gain traction in the U.S.

September 01, 2017 15:15 ET (19:15 GMT)