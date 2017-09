Amazon Bulks Up to Defend Alexa's Lead

Amazon is pouring more resources into Alexa to try to maintain its edge as competition heats up among artificial-intelligence assistants.

Questions Remain as Dow and DuPont Become DowDuPont

Dow Chemical and DuPont completed their merger Thursday, and the merged DowDuPont will make its debut Friday on the NYSE.

Volkswagen Aims to More Than Double U.S. Market Share

The world's largest auto maker by volume plans to increase the number of SUVs in its lineup as it struggles to gain traction in the U.S.

Wyoming Can't Sue VW Over Diesel Emissions, Judge Says

Wyoming can't sue Volkswagen for environmental damage over its diesel vehicles, a federal judge ruled, finding penalties from actions brought by consumers and federal authorities are enough. The decision eases the risk to the auto maker from state claims.

Meg Whitman Has a Different Mess to Clean Up

Hewlett Packard Enterprise faces many challenges, including earnings next week and the question of why its CEO was looking elsewhere.

Tesla Faces Complaint From U.S. Labor Board

Workers at the auto maker's Fremont, Calif., factory accuse Tesla of requiring them to sign overly broad nondisclosure agreements and of harassing them during unionizing efforts.

Apple Confirms Sept. 12 Product Launch at New Headquarters

The annual showcase will be the first at the $5 billion campus and the company is expected to unveil a new iPhone and two updated iPhone models.

Hedge Fund Winton's Chief Investment Officer Quits to Launch New Firm

The chief investment officer at Winton Group, one of the world's largest hedge funds, has quit to set up his own firm.

$10 Billion Robo-Adviser Betterment Flourishes as Chief Learns to Let Go

Betterment LLC Chief Executive Jon Stein wants to use technology and automation to make investment advice and financial services broadly accessible while lowering the cost and removing compensation conflicts.

Amazon to Launch Prime Now Service in Canada This Year

Amazon.com is working on plans to roll out its one- and two-hour membership delivery service into Canada later this year, a move that marks a broader push into the country by the Seattle-based retailer, according to people familiar with the matter.

September 01, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)