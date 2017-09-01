Volkswagen Aims to More Than Double U.S. Market Share

The world's largest auto maker by volume plans to increase the number of SUVs in its lineup as it struggles to gain traction in the U.S.

Wyoming Can't Sue VW Over Diesel Emissions, Judge Says

Wyoming can't sue Volkswagen for environmental damage over its diesel vehicles, a federal judge ruled, finding penalties from actions brought by consumers and federal authorities are enough. The decision eases the risk to the auto maker from state claims.

Tesla Faces Complaint From U.S. Labor Board

Workers at the auto maker's Fremont, Calif., factory accuse Tesla of requiring them to sign overly broad nondisclosure agreements and of harassing them during unionizing efforts.

Lululemon Gets Lift From Men's Business, Product Investments

Lululemon Athletica, bucking a sales slowdown that has sent shock waves through the sector, raised annual financial targets following its performance in its latest quarter.

Tenet Healthcare CEO to Step Down

Trevor Fetter will step down from his roles as chief executive and director by March 2018, the for-profit hospital chain said, as the company deals with investor pushback over its corporate strategy and recent board defections.

Big Food Faces Pressure From Retailers Demanding Discounts

Packaged-food companies have been struggling with declining sales as shoppers shift from older brands to options perceived as healthier. Now retailers are adding to the companies' woes.

Glenn Beck Cuts Jobs at His Conservative News Site, The Blaze

Glenn Beck is cutting jobs at his conservative news and video site The Blaze, citing pressures on advertising and funding in an increasingly crowded field of digital media outlets that cater to right-leaning audiences.

Report Shows Hazard Posed by Damaged Chemical Plant

More than one million people live within the path of airborne danger in a worst-case scenario release of a chemical stored at Arkema's Houston-area plant, according to a company risk-management plan filed to the federal government in 2014.

Amazon to Launch Prime Now Service in Canada This Year

Amazon.com is working on plans to roll out its one- and two-hour membership delivery service into Canada later this year, a move that marks a broader push into the country by the Seattle-based retailer, according to people familiar with the matter.

Four Companies Chosen to Build Prototypes of Border Wall

The Trump administration has selected four companies to build short sections of concrete wall as models for its border barrier with Mexico.

