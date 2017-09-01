Indivior: US Court Says Dr. Reddy's Treatment Doesn't Infringe Patents

Drug addiction treatment developer Indivior PLC (INDV.LN) Friday said a US court found that treatments developed by Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (RDY), Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc and Endo International PLC's (ENDP) Par have not infringed Indivior's patents.

Indivior said it "intends to continue vigorously defending its intellectual property and believes that it has grounds to appeal the ruling by the District Court of Delaware."

Indivior said that the Food and Drug Administration has so far not announced any approval of Dr Reddy's treatment, but if it does so and Dr. Reddy's launches a generic alternative to Indivior's Suboxone Film, used to treat heroin addiction, Suboxone could lose up to 80% of its market share in months.

