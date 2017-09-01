Greek 2Q GDP Up 0.8% on Year

Greece's economy continued to grow in the second quarter of the year, keeping the country on course for growth in 2017, according to figures published Friday.

Gross domestic product increased by 0.5% in the April to June period from the previous quarter, compared with a 0.4% growth stated in the first quarter, data from Greece's statistics service Elstat showed.

Compared with the second quarter of 2016, Greek GDP grew by a 0.8%

