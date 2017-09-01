GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Corn Futures Retreat; Soybeans, Wheat Rise

Grain and soybean futures were mixed after rallying earlier this week.

Corn futures for September delivery at the Chicago Board of Trade slid on Friday after bouncing almost 4% a day earlier. The contract fell 0.7% to $3.40 a bushel, ending the week slightly higher.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Beverage Sales Fell in Philadelphia After Tax Took Hold

Data compiled for The Wall Street Journal show that Philadelphia's beverage tax had a significant impact on shopping patterns after it was introduced in January.

Sales of beverages, excluding milk, fell 28% in grocery stores inside the city in the period from January through mid-April, compared with the same period a year earlier, according to same-store data from market-research firm IRI compiled by the American Beverage Association, an industry group.

Oil Edges Up As Refiners Plan Restarts

Oil prices reversed losses on Friday as some refineries detailed plans to restart operations in the coming days, relieving some of the pressure on crude.

Light, sweet crude for October delivery settled up 6 cents, or 0.1% at $47.29 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after trading as low as $46.56 earlier in the session. Prices closed at the highest level in one week. Brent, the global benchmark, fell 11 cents, or 0.2%, to $52.75 a barrel.

THE MARKETS:

Livestock Futures Mixed to Start Month

Livestock futures were mixed in a quiet session.

Live cattle futures for October delivery fell 0.2% to $1.0515 a pound at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Later-month contracts rose.

