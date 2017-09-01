Gold Edges Down Ahead of Jobs Data

Gold prices ticked lower Friday, amid a small rally in the dollar and ahead of U.S. jobs data which could provide cues on interest rates.

The precious metal fell 0.3% to $1,318.11 a troy ounce in midmorning trade in London.

Copper prices also ticked down, consolidating the recent sharp gains, with the three-month London Metal Exchange contract falling 0.10% to $6,808 a metric ton.

The price of gold was lower because of a slight resurgence in the dollar after several weeks of weakness, said Carsten Menke, a commodity research analyst at Julius Baer.

That dollar rebound came as stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs and gross domestic figures on Wednesday lifted the bullish sentiment on the country's economic growth.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the greenback against a basket of other currencies, on Friday morning was up 0.10% at 85.81.

Also adding to the dollar's upward movement were receding geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and North Korea.

Fresh expectations for a lift in the U.S. debt ceiling weighed on gold, Mr. Menke said. "If consensus grows that the U.S. is going to raise the debt ceiling because the country needs money to pay out to the hurricane [Harvey] victims, support for gold could fall," he said.

Looking ahead, investors were awaiting U.S. nonfarm payrolls, due out Friday, often viewed as a bellwether for future Federal Reserve interest rates policy.

"If it [the report] contains any surprises, this will probably also influence the gold price via the exchange rate," Commerzbank said in a morning note.

Gold is highly sensitive to interest rates, as higher rates tend to boost the dollar and make gold less competitive against yield-bearing assets like Treasurys.

Among other precious metals, palladium prices fell 0.19% to $934.75 a troy ounce, platinum fell 0.2% to $995.50 a troy ounce and silver fell 0.57% to $17.51 a troy ounce.

Among base metals, zinc fell 0.03% to $3,158 a metric ton, aluminum rose 0.66% to $2,142 a metric ton, tin rose 0.48% to $20,750 a metric ton, nickel rose 1.44% to $11,965 a metric ton and lead fell 0.52% to $2,387.50 a metric ton.

