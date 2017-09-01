Financials Up as Loan Demand Seen Offsetting Low Rates -- Financials Roundup

Banks, lenders and other financial companies rose as traders bet the positive impact on lending growth associated with low rates and strong economic data would offset the likely delay in increased loan rates.

Weaker-than-anticipated jobs growth and wages were seen as hurting the chances of a rate increase in the short term.

Shares of the Bitcoin Investment Fund, a vehicle designed to act like a de facto bitcoin exchange-traded fund, plunged after short-seller Citron said the fund's large premium to the price of bitcoin was unwarranted and "dangerous."

September 01, 2017 17:23 ET (21:23 GMT)