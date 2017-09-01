China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Friday, September 1 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 571,710 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Sep-17 13,230 13,375 13,230 13,305 13,250 55 5,572 28,440
Oct-17 13,415 13,460 13,405 13,425 13,375 50 6 254
Nov-17 13,640 13,650 13,535 13,590 13,520 70 8,226 38,436
Jan-18 16,575 16,720 16,525 16,615 16,490 125 530,500 380,170
Mar-18 16,805 16,850 16,800 16,830 16,580 250 10 268
Apr-18 - - - 16,885 16,635 250 0 62
May-18 16,925 17,090 16,910 16,990 16,860 130 27,220 56,598
Jun-18 16,905 16,925 16,850 16,900 16,755 145 20 1,040
Jul-18 16,750 16,810 16,610 16,700 16,695 5 146 402
Aug-18 16,645 16,990 16,645 16,840 16,885 -45 10 40
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
