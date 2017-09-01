On Our Radar

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Friday, September 1 2017

Natural Rubber

Turnover: 571,710 lots

Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open

Settle Interest

Sep-17 13,230 13,375 13,230 13,305 13,250 55 5,572 28,440

Oct-17 13,415 13,460 13,405 13,425 13,375 50 6 254

Nov-17 13,640 13,650 13,535 13,590 13,520 70 8,226 38,436

Jan-18 16,575 16,720 16,525 16,615 16,490 125 530,500 380,170

Mar-18 16,805 16,850 16,800 16,830 16,580 250 10 268

Apr-18 - - - 16,885 16,635 250 0 62

May-18 16,925 17,090 16,910 16,990 16,860 130 27,220 56,598

Jun-18 16,905 16,925 16,850 16,900 16,755 145 20 1,040

Jul-18 16,750 16,810 16,610 16,700 16,695 5 146 402

Aug-18 16,645 16,990 16,645 16,840 16,885 -45 10 40

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Volume and open interest are in lots;

3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 01, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)