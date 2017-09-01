Brazil Posts August Trade Surplus of $5.6 Billion

SÃO PAULO--Brazil posted a trade surplus of $5.6 billion in August, down from $6.3 billion in July, the country's trade ministry said Friday.

Brazil exported $19.5 billion worth of goods and services last month, compared with $18.8 billion of exports in July. Imports reached $13.9 billion in August, up from $12.5 billion the previous month.

For the year through August, Brazil is running a trade surplus of $48.1 billion, the ministry said.

September 01, 2017 14:26 ET (18:26 GMT)