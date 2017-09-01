Brazil GDP Rises in Second Quarter on Rebound in Consumer Spending

Brazil's economy posted a second consecutive quarter of growth on the back of a rebound in consumer spending, reinforcing hopes for a recovery from the country's worst recession on record.

Continue Reading Below

Brazil's gross domestic product expanded 0.2% in the second quarter from the first in seasonally adjusted terms, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, or IBGE, said Friday. GDP was up 0.3% from the second quarter of 2016.

Growth slightly exceeded the median estimate in a survey of economists by the local Agência Estado newswire, which had predicted GDP would remain flat.

Write to Paul Kiernan at paul.kiernan@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 01, 2017 08:40 ET (12:40 GMT)