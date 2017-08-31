WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs for Aug 31

U.S. ORDERS RUSSIA TO CLOSE THREE DIPLOMATIC PROPERTIES

The U.S. has ordered Russia to close some diplomatic offices in San Francisco, Washington and New York by Saturday. The move comes after Russia ordered the U.S. to cut its diplomatic staff in Russia by 755 people.

'HOPE IS GONE' AS VENEZUELAN PROTESTERS VANISH FROM STREETS

Five months of violent antigovernment protests have dissipated and President Nicolás Maduro seemingly faces few short-term dangers to his rule.

HEZBOLLAH GAINS NEW SWAY IN LEBANON

The Hezbollah militia has claimed a "great victory" in expelling Islamic State from its main stronghold in Lebanon. Now the question is how it translates this triumph of arms into lasting political gains, Yaroslav Trofimov writes.

IN WIN FOR MACRON, LABOR OPPOSITION TO OVERHAUL IS MILD---SO FAR

France's traditionally combative unions reacted with muted criticism to President Emmanuel Macron's long-awaited unveiling of a labor overhaul considered pivotal to his drive to revive the economy and shore up the EU.

U.S. TO HOLD UP MILITARY AID TO PAKISTAN, CITING TERROR HAVENS

The State Department notified Congress this week that it will be holding up $255 million in military aid for Pakistan until the country takes steps to address U.S. concerns about providing safe haven to terrorist groups.

NUCLEAR WATCHDOG CERTIFIES IRAN'S COMPLIANCE

The U.N. nuclear-watchdog agency's finding is likely to put it at odds with the Trump administration.

CHINA SETS DATE FOR PARTY CONGRESS AS XI LOOMS EVEN LARGER

China's Communist Party plans to hold its twice-a-decade congress in mid-October, setting the stage for President Xi Jinping to embark on a second term as the strongest Chinese leader in decades.

PAKISTAN COURT ACQUITS FIVE MEN, CONVICTS TWO POLICEMEN IN BHUTTO MURDER CASE

A Pakistani anti-terrorism court acquitted five men of involvement in the 2007 assassination of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and declared former President Pervez Musharraf a fugitive. The court also convicted two former police officers for failing to provide adequate security to Bhutto.

