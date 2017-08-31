What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (August 31, 2017).

Harvey left a rising death toll and mounting destruction in Texas, where the governor forecast federal funding needs "far in excess" of $125 billion.

Trump called on Congress to approve a steep cut in corporate tax rates and simplify the tax system, urging bipartisan support for a plan Republicans are sketching out.

The U.S. carried out two airstrikes aimed at stopping Islamic State militants evacuated from the Lebanese-Syrian border from going to a stronghold in Syria.

American and Iraqi officials are concerned next month's vote on Kurdistan's independence will lead to the violent breakup of Iraq.

A federal judge has temporarily blocked most of a Texas immigration law designed to crack down on so-called sanctuary cities.

Mexican presidential hopeful López Obrador said Nafta's renegotiation should be suspended until the nation's election next year.

A Google-backed think tank has fired a scholar who praised the $2.7 billion fine the EU levied against the firm for antitrust violations.

NATO plans to send three observers to Russia's Zapad military exercise but said Moscow's invitation fell short of obligations.

Kremlin spokesman Peskov confirmed his office got an email from a Trump Organization lawyer about a Moscow building project but said Putin wasn't informed.

