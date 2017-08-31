Stocks Show Caution Ahead of U.S. Jobs Report

Asia-Pacific stocks pared initial gains on Friday as the end of summer dried out trading volume and Southeast Asian markets were closed for a holiday.

China's Private Factory Activity Guage Rises for 3rd Straight Month

The Caixin China manufacturing purchasing managers index rose to 51.6 in August from 51.1 in July, another sign of unexpected strength in manufacturing following official data released a day earlier.

White House Set to Tap Columbia Law Professor for SEC on Friday

The White House is expected on Friday to nominate Columbia University law professor Robert Jackson to a vacant slot on the Securities and Exchange Commission, according to people familiar with the matter.

South Korean Exports Rise for 10th Straight Month

South Korean exports grew for a 10th straight month in August as the global economy keeps improving, bolstering overseas demand.

South Korea's CPI Rises 2.6% on Year in August

South Korea's headline consumer-price index increased 2.6% from a year earlier in August, with inflation accelerating at the fastest pace in more than five years.

Cleveland Fed Rate Rule Tool Sees Modest Rate Rises Over Next Two Years

What do you get when you take seven monetary policy rules and throw them in a blender? You get a path for Federal Reserve policy that doesn't envision much in the way of interest-rate rises through late 2019, according to a Cleveland Fed report.

Swaps Rules Aimed at Curbing Risk to Go Into Effect in U.S.

New global swap-collateral rules will go into effect in the U.S. on Friday, following a six-month pause prompted by international coordination and compliance difficulties.

Brexit Talks Stall as Tone Sharpens

After six months of largely civil conversations between Britain and the European Union, Brexit talks appear to be heading toward conflict, Valentina Pop and Jenny Gross write, as a deadlock over money and timing deepens.

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin Won't Commit to Putting Tubman on $20 Bill

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he hasn't decided whether he will move ahead with a plan sketched out last year to put Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill.

Port Houston Container Terminals to Resume Operations Friday

The Port of Houston is reopening to ships Friday, a week after closing in advance of Hurricane Harvey.

