Nasdaq Notches Third Straight Session of Gains

The Nasdaq Composite logged its third straight day of gains, boosted by shares of chip makers. The tech-heavy index rose 1.1%, while gains in semiconductor stocks helped the S&P 500 edge up 0.5%.

U.S.'s Largest Refinery Shuts Due to Harvey Flooding

Tropical storm Harvey shut down a third Gulf Coast refining center Wednesday and is knocking on the door of a fourth, cutting even more deeply into the U.S. refining capacity.

Oil Falls but Gasoline Surges as Harvey Returns Ashore

Gasoline and oil prices continued to diverge on Wednesday, as Tropical Storm Harvey dumped more rain along the Gulf Coast and forced the full shutdown of the nation's largest refinery.

U.S. GDP Growth Revised Up to 3%

The U.S. economy expanded at its most robust pace in more than two years in the spring and appears to have momentum going into the second half of the year, supported by solid consumer spending and a pickup in business investment.

DTCC Halts Settlement Services on Venezuelan Bonds

The Depository Trust & Clearing Corp., one of the largest securities clearing houses in the U.S., said it would no longer settle Venezuela bond trades, the latest blow for investors in the South American nation in the wake of U.S. sanctions.

Bank of Mexico Boosts Growth Outlook for 2017

The Bank of Mexico said it expects the economy to grow at least 2% this year as global economic activity and trade have picked up, and the domestic market is proving resilient.

Fallout From Harvey to Disrupt Energy Markets Around the World

Tropical Storm Harvey is upending the flow of oil and petroleum all around the world-a consequence of the growing influence of the U.S. in the global energy industry.

ADP: U.S. Private Sector Adds 237,000 Jobs in August

Hiring at private U.S. employers grew more than expected, according to a recent report, showing the economy continues to grow although concerns are mounting about labor shortages.

Farm Incomes Seen Rising

U.S. farm incomes will rise in 2017, halting three consecutive years of decline, as a slump in crop and animal prices eases.

Republican Tax Plan Poses Risk to U.S. Bond Market

Republican plans to scale back tax deductions on corporate interest risks pushing more borrowing overseas, say experts and market participants, eroding the competitive advantage of the mammoth U.S. bond market.

