Arkema Report Said Chemical Could Put One Million at Risk

More than one million people live within the path of airborne danger in a worst-case scenario release of a chemical stored at a Houston-area plant that caught fire early Thursday morning, according to a company risk-management plan filed to the federal government in 2014.

Wells Raises Tally of Unauthorized Accounts by 67%

Wells Fargo said around 3.5 million customer accounts were "potentially unauthorized" in its sales-practices scandal upon the completion of its review, up from the 2.1 million accounts previously announced.

Tenet Healthcare CEO to Step Down

Tenet Healthcare said Chairman and CEO Trevor Fetter will step down from his roles as chief executive and director in March 2018

Apple Confirms Sept. 12 Product Launch at New Headquarters

The annual showcase will be the first at the $5 billion campus and the company is expected to unveil a new iPhone and two updated iPhone models.

Wyoming Can't Sue VW Over Diesel Emissions, Judge Says

Wyoming can't sue Volkswagen for environmental damage over its diesel vehicles, a federal judge ruled, finding penalties from actions brought by consumers and federal authorities are enough. The decision eases the risk to the auto maker from state claims.

Amazon to Launch Prime Now Service in Canada This Year

Amazon.com is working on plans to roll out its one- and two-hour membership delivery service into Canada later this year, a move that marks a broader push into the country by the Seattle-based retailer, according to people familiar with the matter.

Falling Soup Sales Hurt Campbell Shares

Campbell's push into more natural foods hasn't been able to offset declining sales trends in the packaged-foods industry. The company's revenue fell for an 11th consecutive quarter.

Big Food Faces Pressure From Retailers Demanding Discounts

Packaged-food companies have been struggling with declining sales as shoppers shift from older brands to options perceived as healthier. Now retailers are adding to the companies' woes.

Four Companies Chosen to Build Prototypes of Border Wall

The Trump administration has selected four companies to build short sections of concrete wall as models for its border barrier with Mexico.

TD Bank Joins Canadian Peers With Earnings Beat

Toronto-Dominion Bank is the latest Canadian bank to top earnings estimates in its most recent quarter, aided by the country's economic growth.

August 31, 2017 19:15 ET (23:15 GMT)