Wells Raises Tally of Unauthorized Accounts by 67%

Continue Reading Below

Wells Fargo said around 3.5 million customer accounts were "potentially unauthorized" in its sales-practices scandal upon the completion of its review, up from the 2.1 million accounts previously announced.

Falling Soup Sales Hurt Campbell Shares

Campbell's push into more natural foods hasn't been able to offset declining sales trends in the packaged-foods industry. The company's revenue fell for an 11th consecutive quarter.

Apple Confirms Sept. 12 Product Launch at New Headquarters

The annual showcase will be the first at the $5 billion campus and the company is expected to unveil a new iPhone and two updated iPhone models.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Wyoming Can't Sue VW Over Diesel Emissions, Judge Says

Wyoming can't sue Volkswagen for environmental damage over its diesel vehicles, a federal judge ruled, finding penalties from actions brought by consumers and federal authorities are enough. The decision eases the risk to the auto maker from state claims.

TD Bank Joins Canadian Peers With Earnings Beat

Toronto-Dominion Bank is the latest Canadian bank to top earnings estimates in its most recent quarter.

Arizona Accuses Insys of Fraudulently Marketing Fentanyl Painkiller

Arizona's attorney general, Mark Brnovich, alleged in a suit filed early Thursday morning that Insys engaged in a fraudulent marketing scheme to boost sales of Subsys, a prescription mouth-spray formulation of fentanyl.

Georgia Power Wants to Continue Vogtle Nuclear Expansion

Georgia Power told state regulators it wants to continue the Vogtle nuclear power plant expansion in spite of sharply higher estimates of the cost to complete the project.

U.S. to Block Potential Russian Move Into American Energy

The Trump administration is worried that Russia state-owned oil giant Rosneft could gain control of critical U.S. energy assets owned by Venezuela's Citgo.

Former Pharma Company CPA, Two Others Plead Guilty In Insider-Trading Scheme

Three men-including a former Celator Pharmaceuticals accountant-pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges for their roles in an insider-trading scheme involving non-public information on Celator

Danish Energy Company Is Turning the Page on Oil and Gas

A company whose name stands for Danish Oil and Natural Gas is getting out of both businesses, part of a broader plan to cut its exposure to fossil fuels and produce energy primarily from renewable sources.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 31, 2017 17:15 ET (21:15 GMT)