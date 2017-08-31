Disney/ABC TV to Reduce Staff

Walt Disney Co. is preparing significant budget cuts at its Disney/ABC Television Group that will include staff reductions and restructurings, people familiar with the matter said.

China's HNA Group Sues Exiled Chinese Businessman

China's HNA Group is suing an exiled Chinese businessman for allegedly spreading what it says are falsehoods that have hurt the conglomerate's reputation and financial interests.

Expedia Names CFO Mark Okerstrom as New CEO

Online travel giant Expedia Inc. elevated Mark Okerstrom, its operations and finance chief, to replace former Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi, who this week accepted the top job at Uber Technologies Inc.

New Uber CEO Says Company Could Go Public in 18 Months

Uber's new CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, said he would start on Tuesday and aim for an IPO in as soon as 2019, setting the stage for what would be one of the most highly anticipated market debuts in memory.

Fyre Festival Placed in Bankruptcy After Lender Pressure

A judge has put the company that promoted Fyre Festival in bankruptcy following pressure from disgruntled lenders who hope federal court will in time reveal what happened to money they sunk into the doomed music festival and whether they can get any of it back.

Cadillac, After Years of Struggle, Has Found Its Sweet Spot: China

The General Motors luxury brand, overlooked by U.S. car buyers, strikes the Chinese as an American status symbol. A sales surge there means for the first time Cadillac is selling more vehicles abroad than at home.

Fox Broadcasting Names New President of Entertainment

Fox Broadcasting has tapped a new head of entertainment on the eve of the 2017-18 television season.

Think Tank Fires Scholar Who Praised Fine Against Google

A Washington think tank backed by Google and parent Alphabet's Eric Schmidt has fired a prominent scholar who praised the $2.7 billion fine recently issued by European regulators against Google for antitrust violations.

Simon Sues Starbucks Over Planned Teavana Closures

Mall landlord Simon Property Group has gone to court to block Starbucks from pursuing its plan to close its Teavana stores in Simon's retail locations.

United Continental Planning Houston Flight Resumption

United Continental won't be fully operational in Houston for up to three weeks, the airline said, as executives raced to restore order and reroute planes and personnel in the wake of Tropical Storm Harvey.

August 31, 2017 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)