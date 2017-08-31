Materials Up After Inflation Data -- Materials Roundup

Shares of commodities producers rose as weak inflation data reduced the odds of a rate hike in December.

Continue Reading Below

Consumer prices rose a tepid 1.4% in July from a year earlier, on average, according to the Commerce Department. The report weighed on the dollar.

Gold futures finished one of their strongest months of the year up on the session at a new 11-month high of $1322 an ounce.

Containers of unstable chemicals stored at a Texas plant near Houston heated up and caught fire early Thursday morning, with authorities warning that the smoke was "noxious." More blazes are likely as containers of chemicals continue to warm, officials at Arkema SA, an industrial chemicals manufacturer, warned.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

August 31, 2017 16:36 ET (20:36 GMT)