Health Care Up On Hopes Of A Budget Deal -- Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies rose as traders bet the sector would benefit from a budget deal. Congress and the White House are unlikely to shut the government down while Houston still reels from the impact of Hurricane Harvey, according to some political observers.

Insys Therapeutics' shares declined when Arizona's attorney general alleged in a suit that the drug maker engaged in a fraudulent marketing scheme to boost sales of its drug Subsys, a prescription mouth-spray formulation of fentanyl. Subsys won Food and Drug Administration approval in 2012 to be used for severe cancer pain, but Arizona is alleging Insys's marketing pushed the drug for use on less severe pain.

August 31, 2017