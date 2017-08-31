GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Corn Futures End Month With Surge

Corn futures jumped, climbing almost 4% to erase losses from the week so far.

The market gained momentum as traders got out of short positions, analysts said, limiting their exposure ahead of the long weekend. September-dated corn contracts entered into their first notice day for physical grain delivery on Thursday.

Tunisia Buys Around 50,000 Tons of Wheat in Tender

LONDON--The Tunisian state grain agency bought approximately 50,000 tons of milling wheat as part of a tender that closed Thursday, according to European traders.

The grain was bought in two cargoes at $193.12 a ton including shipping fees from trading house ADM, and at $193.73 a ton including shipping fees from trading house Louis Dreyfus Company, and will be delivered between Nov. 1 and Dec. 25, traders said.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Europe's Grocers Feel Amazon's Heat

PARIS--Amazon.com Inc.'s Whole Foods deal is adding urgency to European grocers' push to shift from bricks to clicks.

Carrefour SA, Europe's largest listed grocer by sales, reported disappointing results and warned it would fall short of sales forecasts, sending shares down 13%. But Thursday's miss is also part of a much broader scramble to cope with fast-changing consumer tastes and shopping habits. Amazon's purchase of Whole Foods, meanwhile, has punctuated the still-little-understood threat posed by online grocery delivery services.

THE MARKETS:

Livestock Futures Mixed as Hogs Climb, Cattle Sag

Livestock futures were mixed as traders searched for seasonal lows.

Lean hog futures for October rose before giving back most gains to close 0.1% higher at 61.4 cents a pound at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Later-month contracts were also higher.

August 31, 2017 17:39 ET (21:39 GMT)