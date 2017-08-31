On Our Radar

Goldman Sachs Further Reduces Stake in Denmark's Dong Energy

By Dominic Chopping Features Dow Jones Newswires

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) on Thursday reduced its stake in Denmark's Dong Energy A/S (DENERG.KO) further after agreeing to sell 7.5 million shares in the energy group to institutional investors.

The shares--equivalent to 1.78% of Dong's existing capital--are being sold at 321 Danish kroner ($51.34) each by Goldman Sachs-controlled New Energy Investment S.a.r.l.

Following the deal, New Energy Investment will hold 11,435,215 shares, or 2.7% of Dong's existing shares.

Dong is majority-owned by the Danish state and its listing in June 2016 was Europe's then-biggest initial public offering, valuing the company at around $15 billion. At that time, New Energy Investment held a 13.4% stake in the company.

Dong has shifted from being one of Europe's most coal-exposed utilities to become a leading developer of offshore wind power. It aims to phase out its use of coal completely by 2023.

Dong also has stakes in oil-and-gas assets, with the bulk of production in Norway.

