British American Tobacco Creates Chief Operating Officer Role

British American Tobacco PLC (BATS.LN) said Thursday it has appointed Jack Bowles to the newly-created role of chief operating officer for international business, as part of its plan to simplify its regional structure following the acquisition of Reynolds American Inc.

Mr. Bowles, who is currently Asia-Pacific regional director, will take on his new role Oct. 1.

As part of the simplification plan, the company said it will crate three new regions: the Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa; Europe and North Africa; and Asia-Pacific and the Middle East.

The group also said it plans to fully integrate its next-generation products business into core operations. The next-generation business includes vapor products like e-cigarettes.

BATs took full control of Reynolds American in January after buying the remaining 57.8% of the company it didn't already own for $49.4 billion in shares and cash. The deal was completed on July 25.

August 31, 2017 03:09 ET (07:09 GMT)