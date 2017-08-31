Australian CBA PMI Softer on AUD Strengthening -- Market Talk

2330 GMT [Dow Jones]--The CBA Manufacturing PMI eased to 53.5 in August from 54.4 in July but remains comfortably above the 50 level that separates expansion from contraction. The pullback reflects a slower rate of expansion across most PMI subcomponents, CBA says. The slowing is also connected with a step-down in new export orders. And this drop underlies recent RBA concerns that a stronger AUD is weighing on the outlook for domestic output and employment, it adds. (james.gly@wsj.com; @jamesGlynnWSJ)
