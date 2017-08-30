What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (August 30, 2017).

Continue Reading Below

Harvey became the largest tropical rainstorm to hit the continental U.S., forcing thousands of Texans from their homes as the mounting crisis strained resources.

Trump praised federal and local officials' response, as he surveyed damage in Texas.

The global response to North Korea's nuclear threat has shifted back to a military track after Pyongyang's missile launch over Japan.

Russia's military dismissed Western concerns over a war game that has underscored Cold War-style tensions in the Baltic Sea region.

Mueller has subpoenaed the spokesman for ex-Trump campaign chairman Manafort, seeking his testimony before a federal grand jury.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Lebanese forces said they reclaimed all territory Islamic State controlled in the country for the past three years.

The Philippine army said it was planning an assault to retake Marawi from Islamic State-linked militants.

Trump is set to give a speech Wednesday aimed at emphasizing the need for major tax changes.

State officials are worried that politics could threaten funding for a children's health-insurance program.

The Illinois legislature passed a school-funding formula, closing the door on a summer of budget turmoil.

Environmentalists are abandoning an anti-whaling campaign, citing Japan's threat to defend its fleet.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 30, 2017 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)