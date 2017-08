Shares of power-plant operators fell as investors positioned themselves for higher interest rates in the wake of strong economic data.

Continue Reading Below

Estimates of second-quarter gross domestic product growth were revised higher while private jobs data showed August growth ahead of economists' expectations. The utility sector is among the most sensitive to changes in rate expectations.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 30, 2017 16:46 ET (20:46 GMT)