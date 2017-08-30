Telecoms Down as Strong Economic Data Seen Boosting Rates -- Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies ticked lower as strong economic data hastened a rotation into more cyclical areas.

Shares of Dycom slid after the telecom-equipment construction company posted quarterly earnings short of some investors' expectations.

Analysts at brokerage FBR Capital said the struggles in the latest quarter were a mere "hiccup," reflecting AT&T's moderation in spending around the close of its deal to acquire Time Warner.

August 30, 2017 16:48 ET (20:48 GMT)