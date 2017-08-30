Tech Higher as Risk Appetites Return -- Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies rose as diminished tensions in the Koreas and signs that the worst of Tropical Storm Harvey had passed whetted risk appetites.

In his first address to employees, Uber Technologies' new chief executive, Dara Khosrowshahi, said he was aiming to take the ride-hailing company public in 18 to 36 months, setting the stage for what could be one of the biggest initial public offerings in the last 10 years.

