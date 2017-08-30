Sweden to Auction SEK2 Billion 2028, SEK500 Million 2032 Bonds on Sept 6

The Swedish National Debt Office will offer 2.5 billion Swedish Krona ($314.7 million) 2028- and 2032-dated bonds at an auction on Sept. 6, it said Wednesday.

The following are details of the auction:

Date of auction Sept. 6, 2017

Issue 0.75% May 12, 2028

Amount on offer SEK2 bln

Settlement date Sept. 8, 2017

August 30, 2017 10:43 ET (14:43 GMT)