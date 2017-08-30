Sweden to Auction SEK2 Billion 2028, SEK500 Million 2032 Bonds on Sept 6

The Swedish National Debt Office will offer 2.5 billion Swedish Krona ($314.7 million) 2028- and 2032-dated bonds at an auction on Sept. 6, it said Wednesday.
The following are details of the auction:
Date of auction Sept. 6, 2017
Issue 0.75% May 12, 2028
Amount on offer SEK2 bln
Settlement date Sept. 8, 2017
Date of auction Sept. 6, 2017
Issue 2.25% June 1, 2032
Amount on offer SEK500 mln
Settlement date Sept. 8, 2017
