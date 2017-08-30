PICC Property, People's Insurance to Inject CNY2 Billion Into PICC Reinsurance

People's Insurance Co. (Group) of China (1339.HK) and PICC Property & Casualty Co. (2328.HK) has agreed to inject a combined 2 billion yuan ($303.2 million) into PICC Reinsurance Co. to strengthen its capital base.

People's Insurance's stake in PICC Reinsurance remains at 51% after the capital injection, the Chinese insurer said after markets closed Wednesday. PICC Property owns the remaining 49% stake in PICC Reinsurance.

