Oil Falls as Floods Shut Down Texas Refineries

Oil prices fell and gas futures continued to soar on Wednesday as Tropical Storm Harvey flooded the Texas Gulf Coast, crippling the region's refining capacity and raising fears of fuel shortages.

The New York Mercantile Exchange reformulated gasoline blendstock--the benchmark gasoline contract--closed trading Tuesday at a near two-year high. RBOB futures continued to rise, up nearly 2%, at $1.60 a gallon. ICE gasoil changed hands at $489.75 a metric ton, up more than 1% from the previous settlement.

But on oil markets, West Texas Intermediate futures were trading down 0.73%, at $46.10 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the global benchmark, was down nearly 1%, at $51.17 a barrel in London midmorning trading.

Refinery shutdowns across Texas mean that crude oil inventories are likely to rise as refiners no longer have the capacity for further oil intake. That has weighed on crude prices while, inversely, gasoline and other refined product prices have soared on fears of fuel shortages across the country.

Harvey, which first made landfall Friday as a hurricane, remains the "dominating fact" in oil markets, said Iain Reid, head of European oil and gas research at Macquarie Group Ltd.

The largest refinery in the U.S., operated by Saudi Arabia state oil giant Saudi Aramco in Port Arthur Texas, said late Tuesday it had reduced its production rate to 40% capacity.

In publicly-listed companies, U.S.-based Exxon Mobil Corp. was most affected, with 20% of its refining capacity taken offline, said Mr. Reid.

With heavy rainfall expected for the rest of the week, it "will be a while before operations can return to normal and the U.S. refining industry is bracing itself for an extended shutdown," wrote Stephen Brennock, an analyst at oil brokerage PVM Oil Associates Ltd., in a note Wednesday.

As a result, U.S. refiners in the Midwest and on the East Coast stand to reap "windfall profits as they try to fill the gap left by Gulf Coast refiners, with cracks continuing to soar," according to analysts at consultancy JBC Energy.

Meanwhile, the market largely shrugged off data from the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, showing a further drawdown in U.S. crude stocks last week, by 5.8 million barrels. Analysts will be looking ahead to official government data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration due Wednesday afternoon.

Write to Christopher Alessi at christopher.alessi@wsj.com

August 30, 2017 06:21 ET (10:21 GMT)