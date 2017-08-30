U.S. GDP Growth Revised Up to 3.0%

U.S. economic growth was stronger than initially thought during the second quarter, a sign of momentum headed into the second half of 2017. Corporate profits fell 1.4% in the second quarter after rising 1.3% in the first, but profits were up 8.1% from a year earlier.

U.S.'s Largest Refinery Shuts Due to Harvey Flooding

The nation's largest refinery, in Port Arthur, Texas, has initiated a full shutdown due to flooding, as Tropical Storm Harvey pushes east of Houston, dumping more rain on the region.

ADP: U.S. Private Sector Adds 237,000 Jobs in August

Hiring at private U.S. employers grew more than expected, according to a recent report, showing the economy continues to grow although concerns are mounting about labor shortages.

Fallout From Harvey to Disrupt Energy Markets Around the World

Tropical Storm Harvey is upending the flow of oil and petroleum all around the world-a consequence of the growing influence of the U.S. in the global energy industry.

Stocks Rebound as North Korea Worries Fade

Stocks were steady as investors brushed aside the worries that followed North Korea's missile launch over Japan and parsed fresh readings on the global economy.

WSJ's Daily Shot: Harvey Could Raise U.S. Airline Ticket Prices

Eurozone Economic Sentiment Hits 10-Year High

Economic sentiment in the eurozone reached its highest level in more than 10 years in August, led by rising confidence among industrial companies and in the services sector, the European Commission said.

Oil Falls as Floods Shut Down Texas Refineries

Oil prices fell and gas futures continued to soar as Tropical Storm Harvey flooded the Texas Gulf Coast, crippling the region's refining capacity and raising fears of fuel shortages.

Germany's Small Lenders Gripe About Low Rates

Low interest rates continue to weigh on the earnings of Germany's small lenders, a survey from the country's central bank and financial supervisor showed.

U.K. Consumer Borrowing Down But Business Lending Up

U.K. consumers cut back on borrowing in July but lending to businesses picked up, a sign that greater investment may support growth in the months ahead as households rein in spending.

August 30, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)