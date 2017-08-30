Stocks Rebound as North Korea Worries Fade

Stocks around the world recovered while haven assets lost ground as investors brushed aside earlier worries that followed a missile launch by North Korea.

Eurozone Economic Sentiment Hits 10-Year High

Economic sentiment in the eurozone reached its highest level in more than 10 years in August, led by rising confidence among industrial companies and in the services sector, the European Commission said.

Oil Falls as Floods Shut Down Texas Refineries

Oil prices fell and gas futures continued to soar as Tropical Storm Harvey flooded the Texas Gulf Coast, crippling the region's refining capacity and raising fears of fuel shortages.

Harvey Forces U.S.'s Largest Refinery to Cut Output to 40% Capacity

The nation's largest refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, said late Tuesday it has reduced its production rate to 40% capacity, as refineries up and down the Texas coast battle the effects of Tropical Storm Harvey, which first hit the state Friday as a hurricane.

Germany's Small Lenders Gripe About Low Rates

Low interest rates continue to weigh on the earnings of Germany's small lenders, a survey from the country's central bank and financial supervisor showed.

U.K. Consumer Borrowing Down But Business Lending Up

U.K. consumers cut back on borrowing in July but lending to businesses picked up, a sign that greater investment may support growth in the months ahead as households rein in spending.

Utilities Shares Rally in August as U.S. Stock Market Stalls

One sign that investors are playing defense in August: Utilities stocks are leading gains in the S&P 500 this month and are outperforming the broader index in 2017, after the group lagged behind earlier this year.

Republican Tax Plan Poses Risk to U.S. Bond Market

Republican plans to scale back tax deductions on corporate interest risks pushing more borrowing overseas, say experts and market participants, eroding the competitive advantage of the mammoth U.S. bond market.

Investors Scoop Up Gold, Treasurys but Snub Dollar

Tuesday's moves were sparked by North Korea's missile launch over Japan, but the U.S. currency is suffering from a broader concern over the pace of U.S. economic growth and fractious domestic politics.

Emerging Markets Pick Up the Slack as Bigger Players' Demand for LNG Eases

Emerging nations in Asia are turning to imports of liquefied natural gas to offset dwindling domestic supplies, bolstering LNG trade in the region as demand from bigger markets eases.

