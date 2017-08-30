Stocks Rebound as North Korea Worries Fade

Asia-Pacific stocks rebounded after selling off a day earlier following North Korea's latest missile launch, as equities in the U.S. recovered as well.

RBNZ Chief Gives Warning on Home Prices

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Gov. Graeme Wheeler warned that house prices in the country could surge if the loan-to-value restrictions were removed.

Investors Scoop Up Gold, Treasurys but Snub Dollar

Tuesday's moves were sparked by North Korea's missile launch over Japan, but the U.S. currency is suffering from a broader concern over the pace of U.S. economic growth and fractious domestic politics.

Mexico Authorizes a Second Stock Exchange

The Mexican government on Tuesday gave the green light to a new stock exchange which plans to start operations early next year and compete with the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores.

New Texas Law Presents Another Burden for Harvey Victims

Many Texas homeowners and businesses with property damaged by Harvey are under the gun to file insurance claims before a new law favorable to private-sector insurers kicks in Friday.

Will Harvey Soak Auto Insurers?

Home insurance doesn't cover floods, but auto insurers will have to pay up for all of those sunken cars in Houston.

Utilities Shares Rally in August as U.S. Stock Market Stalls

One sign that investors are playing defense in August: Utilities stocks are leading gains in the S&P 500 this month and are outperforming the broader index in 2017, after the group lagged behind earlier this year.

U.S. Consumer Confidence Increased in August

A measure of U.S. consumer confidence rose in August to the second-highest reading since late 2000, a positive sign for growth in consumption in the coming months.

Court Rules Two Airwaves Bidders Can Get Another Shot

A federal appeals court ordered the FCC to give two firms affiliated with Dish Network another chance at success in an airwaves auction where the agency determined they were ineligible for crucial small-business discounts.

Harvey's Widespread Destruction Tests U.S. Shale

Tropical Storm Harvey has shut a significant portion of the state's shale production, cutting off as much as 15% of U.S. oil supplies. Now, the big question is how quickly the sector can make a comeback.

