RBNZ Chief Gives Warning on Home Prices

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Gov. Graeme Wheeler warned that house prices in the country could surge if the loan-to-value restrictions were removed.

Investors Scoop Up Gold, Treasurys but Snub Dollar

Tuesday's moves were sparked by North Korea's missile launch over Japan, but the U.S. currency is suffering from a broader concern over the pace of U.S. economic growth and fractious domestic politics.

It's Official: Warren Buffett Made About $13 Billion on Bank of America Deal

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. officially became the biggest shareholder of Bank of America Corp. on Tuesday, notching billions in gains on the bank's recovery from the financial crisis.

Messaging-App Kik's Big Bet on a Digital Coin Offering

Messaging-app Kik Interactive aims to raise $125 million through a so-called initial coin offering in September, one of the first established companies to step into the mushrooming but speculative market for these digital tokens.

Cantor Fitzgerald Stops Trading Venezuelan Bonds

Cantor Fitzgerald LP stopped trading Venezuelan debt Tuesday, days after the Treasury Department slapped financial sanctions on the country for undermining democracy.

Deutsche Bank Says Postbank CEO to Join Management Board

Deutsche Bank said that Frank Strauss, the head of its Postbank retail-banking business in Germany, will join the lender's management board this week, now that regulatory requirements have been met.

For Banks, Harvey's Hit Shouldn't Prove Long-Lasting

Banks may take a short-term hit as Tropical Storm Harvey paralyzes parts of Texas, but analysts say that, as in previous storms, disruptions are likely to be modest and could even portend a longer-term pickup.

New Texas Law Presents Another Burden for Harvey Victims

Many Texas homeowners and businesses with property damaged by Harvey are under the gun to file insurance claims before a new law favorable to private-sector insurers kicks in Friday.

Will Harvey Soak Auto Insurers?

Home insurance doesn't cover floods, but auto insurers will have to pay up for all of those sunken cars in Houston.

Harvey's Test: Businesses Struggle With Flawed Insurance as Floods Multiply

Hurricane will strain a National Flood Insurance Program out of step with needs of small businesses in era of extreme weather.

