China Official Manufacturing PMI Rebounds in Aug, Beating Expectations

An official gauge of China's factory activity rose in August, reflecting continued firmness in the world's second-largest economy, government data showed Thursday.

China's official manufacturing purchasing managers' index rebounded to 51.7 from July's 51.4. The index has now stayed above the 50 mark, which separates an expansion of activity from a contraction, for 13 months.

The August reading beat a median forecast of 51.3 from a poll of economists by The Wall Street Journal.

The subindex measuring new orders climbed to 53.1 from 52.8 in July, while the production subindex improved to 54.1 from 53.5, the statistics bureau said.

China's official nonmanufacturing PMI, also released Thursday, fell to 53.4 in August from 54.5 in July.

August 30, 2017 21:25 ET (01:25 GMT)