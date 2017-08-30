China Mengniu Dairy 1st Half Net Profit Up 4.7%

China Mengniu Dairy Co. Ltd. (2319.HK) said its net profit for the first half of the year rose 4.7% helped by higher sales.

For the six months ended June 30, the Hong Kong-listed company posted a net profit of 1.13 billion Chinese Yuan ($171 million), up from CNY1.08 billion a year ago, it said in a stock exchange filing late-Wednesday.

Its revenue for the period rose 8.1% from a year ago to CNY29.47 billion.

August 30, 2017 20:11 ET (00:11 GMT)