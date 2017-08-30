China Construction Bank First-Half Net Profit Up 3.7%

China Construction Bank Corp. (0939.HK) on Wednesday said its first-half net profit rose 3.7%, thanks to higher interest and fee income.

Net profit for the six months ended June 30 rose to 138.34 billion yuan ($21.3 billion) from 133.4 billion yuan a year earlier, China's largest bank by assets said.

Net interest income rose 3.25% to 217.85 billion yuan, while net fee and commission income rose 1.32% to 68.08 billion yuan.

Bad loans outstanding totaled 188.75 billion yuan at the end of June, up from 178.7 billion yuan at the end of 2016. The bank's non-performing loan ratio fell to 1.51% from 1.52% at the end of last year.

August 30, 2017 09:05 ET (13:05 GMT)