WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs for Aug 29

NORTH KOREA TEST PROMPTS NEIGHBORS TO UPGRADE DEFENSES

North Korea's missile launch over Japan has begun to bolster efforts by Tokyo and South Korea to upgrade their missile defenses, though such moves would anger China and Russia and complicate international coordination in tackling the threat from Pyongyang.

MYANMAR STEPS UP CLAIMS MILITANTS TRYING TO FORM ISLAMIC STATE

Myanmar security forces stepped up claims that Muslim militants were hoping to take advantage of turmoil in the west by establishing an Islamic state there.

PHILIPPINES PREPARES 'BIG BATTLE' TO LIBERATE CITY HELD BY ISLAMIC STATE-LINKED MILITANTS

Nearly 100 days since Islamic State-linked militants occupied the southern Philippine city of Marawi, the army says it is planning a final assault to end a battle that took Manila and allied countries by surprise for its stubbornness and violence.

NAFTA TALKS TARGET LOW MEXICAN WAGES

Mexico has reaped big trade benefits from Nafta, but wages for its millions of workers remain stubbornly low, something labor advocates and U.S. and Canadian officials hope to see redressed in renegotiating the 23-year-old pact.

RUSSIA SAYS WAR GAMES ARE 'PURELY DEFENSIVE'

The Russian military on Tuesday dismissed Western concerns over a major war game in the Baltic Sea region, as the U.S. further beefed up its presence there.

CHINA AND INDIA END BORDER STANDOFF

Beijing and New Delhi said they had negotiated a solution to a monthslong standoff on a remote Himalayan plateau, ending a stalemate that had raised concerns about a potential military conflict.

U.S. NAVY FINDS REMAINS OF ALL MISSING USS JOHN MCCAIN SAILORS

The U.S. Navy says it has recovered the remains of all 10 sailors who went missing when the USS John S. McCain collided with a tanker near Singapore a week ago.

U.S. URGES GUATEMALA'S PRESIDENT TO ALLOW CORRUPTION PROBE

The U.S. government Monday called on Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales to rethink his attempt to expel a United Nations-backed anticorruption prosecutor who is investigating the president and other top politicians for possible breaches of campaign finance laws.

