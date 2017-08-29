What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (August 29, 2017).

Gilead Sciences agreed to pay about $11 billion for Kite Pharma, an ambitious bet on a new cancer therapy that is close to becoming commercially available in the U.S.

Gasoline prices surged on shortage concerns after Harvey knocked out refining operations and traders tried to assess damage.

The Dow was weighed down by declines in energy and insurance shares as investors attempted to gauge the storm's impact.

Investors are returning to synthetic CDOs, a financial-crisis villain, reviving concerns about the products.

Apple has scheduled a product announcement for Sept. 12, reinforcing expectations it will release new iPhones and a smartwatch.

For the CEO job, Uber has tapped a low-key executive with a steady hand and a track record running a scandal-free, profitable firm.

Amazon slashed prices on more than 100 items at Whole Foods, which it officially acquired Monday.

CBS plans to buy Australia's Ten Network, beating out a bid from moguls Bruce Gordon and Lachlan Murdoch.

The FDA is stepping up oversight of medical treatments that aim to harness stem cells' potential.

Regulators are reviewing auto-lending procedures at several banks after problems at Wells Fargo.

Saudi Arabia and Russia are pushing to extend a deal to limit oil output.

