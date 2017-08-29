Vinci Receives $69 Million Contract to Build Vietnam Water Pipeline

French construction company Vinci SA (DG.FR) said Tuesday that it agreed a $69 million contract to design and build a treated water pipeline to improve drinking water supply for the center of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Continue Reading Below

The contract, funded by the Asian Development Bank and Saigon Water Corporation, will be completed by Vinci's subsidary Soletanche Bachy and its microtunneling unit Bessac.

Vinci expects to complete the project in three and a half years.

The company said the project would involve the production of prefabricated reinforced concrete pipe sections that will run along a yet-to-be constructed metro line and the Saigon river.

Write to Anthony Shevlin at anthony.shevlin@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

August 29, 2017 04:25 ET (08:25 GMT)