Utilities Flat Amid Power Outages -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power-plant operators were flat as traders awaited tallies of outages caused by Tropical Storm Harvey.

More than 100,000 homes around Houston alone may have lost power during the storm and flooding.

Duke Energy cancelled plans to build a nuclear power plant in Levy County, Fla., shortly after canceling a South Caroline nuclear project. Work on the Florida plant was halted in 2013, and Duke said it won't resume construction, opting to invest in solar-generating capacity and a natural-gas plant in Florida instead.

August 29, 2017 17:08 ET (21:08 GMT)