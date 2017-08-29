Telekom Malaysia 2Q Net Profit Rises 50.9%

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Telekom Malaysia Bhd. (4863.KU), a Malaysian fixed-line operator, said Tuesday that its net profit for the second quarter climbed 50.9% from a year earlier due in large part to foreign-exchange gains and lower net finance costs.

Net profit for the April-June period rose to 210.48 million ringgit ($49.32 million) from MYR139.45 million a year earlier, according to a local stock exchange filing.

Revenue, however, declined slightly to MYR2.98 billion from MYR3.05 billion.

Shares of Telekom Malaysia were 0.5% lower at MYR6.42, before the earnings release.

