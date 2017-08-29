Shire plc Shire Plc : Director/Pdmr Shareholding

TIDMSHP TIDMSHP

Director/PDMR Shareholding

August 29, 2017

- Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG)

Notification of transaction by person discharging managerial

responsibilities

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities

1. ("PDMR") / person closely associated them ("PCA")

a) Name Joanne Cordeiro

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status Chief Human Resources Officer - PDMR

Initial notification /

b) amendment Initial notification

Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant,

3. auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Shire plc

b) LEI 54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated

for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place

4. where transactions have been conducted

Description of the

financial instrument,

a) type of instrument Shire plc American Depositary Shares ("ADSs")

Identification code ISIN: US82481R1068

Receipt of Restricted Stock Units in respect of notional

ADSs awarded under the Shire Long Term Incentive Plan

2015 in recognition of promotion to Executive Committee

membership. Subject to continued service, 50% of the

Nature of the award will vest on August 24, 2019, and 50% will vest

b) transaction on August 24, 2020.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)

$0 2,800

d) Aggregated information N/A (single transaction)

- Aggregated volume

- Price

e) Date of the transaction August 24, 2017

f) Place of the N/A

transaction

Oliver Strawbridge

Senior Assistant Company Secretary

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations

Ian Karp ikarp@shire.com +1 781 482 9018

Robert Coates rcoates@shire.com +44 1256 894874

Media

Lisa Adler lisa.adler@shire.com +1 617 588 8607

Debbi Ford debbi.ford@shire.com +1 617 949 9083

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Shire

Shire is the leading global biotechnology company focused on serving

people with rare diseases. We strive to develop best-in-class products,

many of which are available in more than 100 countries, across core

therapeutic areas including Hematology, Immunology, Neuroscience,

Ophthalmics, Lysosomal Storage Disorders, Gastrointestinal / Internal

Medicine / Endocrine and Hereditary Angioedema; and a growing franchise

in Oncology.

Our employees come to work every day with a shared mission: to develop

and deliver breakthrough therapies for the hundreds of millions of

people in the world affected by rare diseases and other high-need

conditions, and who lack effective therapies to live their lives to the

fullest.

www.shire.com

