U.S. Stocks Recover After North Korea Launch Jolts Markets

U.S. stocks recovered after North Korea's launch of a ballistic missile over Japan rattled global markets. The S&P 500 added 0.1%.

North Korea Launch Finally Stokes Market Reaction

After months of dismissing Kim Jong Un as the boy who cried wolf, some investors may be beginning to take the threat of North Korea more seriously.

U.S. Consumer Confidence Increased in August

A measure of U.S. consumer confidence rose in August to the second-highest reading since late 2000, a positive sign for growth in consumption in the coming months.

Growth in U.S. Home Prices Accelerated in June

Home price growth accelerated slightly in June due to upward pressure from limited inventory and strong buyer demand.

Court Rules Two Airwaves Bidders Can Get Another Shot

A federal appeals court ordered the FCC to give two firms affiliated with Dish Network another chance at success in an airwaves auction where the agency determined they were ineligible for crucial small-business discounts.

Euro's Surge Puts the ECB in a Bind

The euro jumped above $1.20 for the first time in 2 1/2 years, a growing headache for the European Central Bank as it balances weak inflation with constraints on the bond-buying program that it uses to boost prices.

Harvey's Widespread Destruction Tests U.S. Shale

Tropical Storm Harvey has shut a significant portion of the state's shale production, cutting off as much as 15% of U.S. oil supplies. Now, the big question is how quickly the sector can make a comeback.

Utilities Shares Rally in August as U.S. Stock Market Stalls

One sign that investors are playing defense in August: Utilities stocks are leading gains in the S&P 500 this month and are outperforming the broader index in 2017, after the group lagged behind earlier this year.

Oil Prices Continue Slide as Tropical Storm Harvey Continues

Oil prices continued to slide Tuesday as Tropical Storm Harvey continued to bear down on the Texas Gulf Coast and looked set to threaten more refineries.

Mexico Authorizes a Second Stock Exchange

The Mexican government on Tuesday gave the green light to a new stock exchange which plans to start operations early next year and compete with the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores.

August 29, 2017 19:15 ET (23:15 GMT)