Stocks Fall as North Korea Missile Test Rattles Investors

Stocks moved lower after North Korea launched a ballistic missile over Japan, pushing investors toward the safety of gold and government bonds. The S&P 500 dropped 0.4%.

North Korea Launch Finally Stokes Market Reaction

After months of dismissing Kim Jong Un as the boy who cried wolf, some investors may be beginning to take the threat of North Korea more seriously.

U.S. Consumer Confidence Increased in August

The Conference Board on Tuesday said its index of U.S. consumer confidence rose to 122.9 in August from a revised 120.0 in July.

Growth in U.S. Home Prices Accelerated in June

Home price growth accelerated slightly in June due to upward pressure from limited inventory and strong buyer demand.

Euro's Surge Puts the ECB in a Bind

The euro jumped above $1.20 for the first time in 2 1/2 years, a growing headache for the European Central Bank as it balances weak inflation with constraints on the bond-buying program that it uses to boost prices.

Harvey's Widespread Destruction Tests U.S. Shale

Tropical Storm Harvey has shut a significant portion of the state's shale production, cutting off as much as 15% of U.S. oil supplies. Now, the big question is how quickly the sector can make a comeback.

Oil Prices Continue Slide as Tropical Storm Harvey Continues

Oil prices continued to slide Tuesday as Tropical Storm Harvey continued to bear down on the Texas Gulf Coast and looked set to threaten more refineries.

Canada Producer Prices Drop 1.5% in July

Canadian producer prices fell in July, marking their biggest month-over-month decline in nearly three years, on lower prices for motorized and recreational vehicles. The country's raw-materials price index also fell because of lower metal ore prices.

Another Noble Mess-This Time, It's Derivatives

A dispute over credit default swaps written on the embattled commodity trader's debt is exposing the limitations of the system governing such products.

India Economy Likely Picked Up as Cash Returns

India's economic growth likely accelerated last quarter as the return of the cash that had been sucked out of Asia's third-largest economy reinvigorated demand.

August 29, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)