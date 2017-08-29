Bank of Montreal Revenue Declines Yet Profit Rises

Bank of Montreal said revenue fell in its latest quarter due to less active capital markets and lower levels of client activity.

Scotiabank Raises Dividend as Income Rises

Bank of Nova Scotia's income grew in its latest quarter as it grew business both in Canada and internationally.

Tropical Storm Harvey Leaves Congress With a Pair of Financial Challenges

Congress will face two unexpected financial challenges next month from Tropical Storm Harvey: further shoring up a heavily indebted federal flood insurance program and providing emergency aid for uninsured damage.

Tips on Filing a Harvey Insurance Claim

Texas residents are starting to file insurance claims even as Tropical Storm Harvey lingers, but much of the damage could be excluded from insurance policies.

Critics of Insurer Dogged by Mysterious Strangers

Critics of AmTrust Financial Services Inc., which is being probed by regulators and pressured by investors, are being approached by purported overseas consultants who aren't always who they say they are.

Commonwealth Bank Faces Ethics Check

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Ltd. faces a broad ethics health check by regulators, as the fallout over alleged money-laundering compliance breaches expanded.

Another Noble Mess-This Time, It's Derivatives

A dispute over credit default swaps written on the embattled commodity trader's debt is exposing the limitations of the system governing such products.

Regulators, Auto Lenders Dig Into Customer-Refunds Process

Regulators are reviewing some auto-lending procedures, including those related to borrower refunds, at several banks and other financing businesses in the wake of problems at Wells Fargo, according to people familiar with the matter.

Hong Kong Brokers Make Final Stand Against Trading Floor's Demise

The Hong Kong stock exchange's 31-year old trading hall is set to close this fall, but not without some pushback from its remaining tenants.

In a Blast From a Financial Crisis Past, CDOs Are Back

After years on the decline, the market for synthetic collateralized debt obligations is on the rise again.

